To the editor: If anyone needs a lift or a bit of Christmas spirit, run to the ticket office of the Berkshire Theatre Group for the presentation of “White Christmas" at the Colonial Theater. ("'Irving Berlin's White Christmas: The Musical' set to fill the Colonial Theatre's stage with joy," Eagle, Dec. 2.)
Such a group of talented singers and dancers put on a fantastic performance. Bravo and thank you. We are so lucky that we have this great venue in our midst. Go see it.
Merry Christmas to you all.
Donna Ostellino, Pittsfield