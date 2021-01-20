To the editor: What mindful person can possibly be surprised by the insurgent white supremacists in our government when this movement of racial and ethnic cleansing has been allowed to grow promiscuously in our collective minds and actions?
Genocide has been living right here in your face where all opinions have stupidly been permissible and accepted as part of a misguided sense of truth. Herein we are living in the onslaught of the unconscious invitations the public constantly offers beyond reason and factual truth as we enter the deadly consequences of a social collective mind-controlled stupor. To not call out the rot and penalize it is madness.
Cynthia H. Felleisen, Pittsfield