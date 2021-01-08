White terrorists
To the editor: By virtue of my age and hair color, I’m classified by most as an elderly white lady.
Today, I’m a really angry old white lady. Let’s remind the predominantly white terrorists who tried to topple the government this week, as supported by their nightmarish “leader,” that they were spared beatings, shootings, being attacked by dogs and gassed by that same government they attempted to upend.
Had they been a group of peaceful protesting Black and Brown people, things would have been wildly different. We saw that all summer, and for many previous decades. I hope as many of these terrorists as possible are prosecuted to the fullest, as the terrorists they are.
Beth Nesbitt, Williamstown