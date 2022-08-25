To the editor: I would like to thank Stockbridge Select Board Chairman Patrick White for his thoughtful letter to the editor about the residential tax exemption issue. ("Letter: Why I'm pushing for Stockbridge residential tax exemption," Eagle, Aug. 19.)
I am a Stockbridge native and fall in the average income bracket. When I first heard about the proposed higher tax rate for second-home owners, I didn't know if it was fair or just. After reading Patrick's article, I learned that he had consulted with a large segment of Stockbridge's second-home owners. He explained that the additional tax money from second-home owners goes directly to benefit them in projects supporting the Stockbridge Bowl and sewer systems that preserve the value of the second-home owners' property. I am now very much in favor of the tax exemption — not because it will save me money, but because it will benefit my part-time neighbors.
Thank you, Patrick, for doing the research necessary to come to a just decision.
Shirley Franz Miller, Stockbridge