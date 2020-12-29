Who goes to the front of the line?
To the editor: I read with interest Cathy O’Neil’s column “Let’s be open about who gets vaccine 1st” in the Dec. 23 Eagle, and she poses some interesting ideas about what has become a sticky problem with priorities.
How do we measure the value of a life at risk and what do we owe those who have risked their own lives to protect others? All questions which I hope will be worked out fairly by those who will make these decisions.
However, what stymies me is why some politicians and VIPs who have railed against vaccinations from the start — not to mention their flagrant disregard for wearing masks and social distancing — now get to the head of the line. Ah, the “power of the purse” still is alive and well in our alleged egalitarian democracy.
Michael Symons, Great Barrington