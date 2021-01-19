To the editor: Recently, a political analyst on the radio espoused that the only healing for today’s divisions in America is “a common outside enemy,” which he offhandedly suggested could be Russia or China or, and that sounds like world war thinking to me.
Putting things back into perspective, i.e., the state of our planet that we all depend on for life, we need to be talking about climate change feedback loops as a way to make sense of new droughts, record forest fires, unprecedented melting polar caps, rising and warming oceans, disappearing species and future famine. Climate feedback loops are irreversible environmental chain reactions creating self-perpetuating warming loops that continually cause the earth to heat up in ways scientists are not sure how to calculate, so often don’t. Once the idea of feedback loops are understood, we will know who our common enemy is — humans, all of us.
New York Governor Cuomo’s recent State of the State speech mapped out real steps for “getting off fossil fuels” by building wind turbine and solar fields throughout the state. He is directly responding to the climate crisis, admitting that even though we all need to change, “change is hard for all of us.” Unequivocally, however, he believes that united New Yorkers can lead the country in these new technologies — that “together change is possible.” (Although we also need trees — large, old trees.)
Even though it may be easier to point fingers (guns, nuclear missiles) at each other, or even Russia or China, than to take on the difficulties of the real change needed to assist our planet in cooling, the earth is not going to wait around for each of us to have our own personal natural disaster "ah-hah" moment before the lightbulb goes off. The sands of time are running, with no concern for our petty tribalism and armed plays for power.
We can only do this together — united as the common enemy that we all are.
Save forests.
Angela Vuagniaux, Stockbridge