To the editor: I’ve heard some blame Joe Biden for the high price of gas because Joe won’t give out new drilling leases on government land.
Well, let’s set aside the fact that oil companies are already sitting on leases awarded over the years on which no drilling has ever been started. Instead, let’s estimate how long it might take from the time such leases are proposed to when drilling starts and oil is flowing through refineries and end up as gas in our fuel tanks.
Any construction project of such a scale must certainly be measured in months. With supply chain problems, labor shortages and of course the bureaucratic slowness of even the best government action, one can imagine the process taking many months, maybe even a year or two. How long has Joe been president?
Of course we know Joe made campaign promises to put the oil companies out of business in an appeal to the environmental left, and that must be why prices are so high. Well, campaign talk is unreliable. I recall another candidate promising to build a wall and make Mexico pay for it. In any case, if that were Joe’s plan, he’s done an awful job. While the stock market has been crashing, energy company stock is soaring and their profits are through the roof. Wait a minute. Their profits are through the roof — maybe that’s it. The oil companies like a supply shortage (made even worse by some nut job in Russia) because one barrel at $100 is way more profitable than two barrels at $50.
Greed.
Chuck Koscher, Lenox