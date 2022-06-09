To the editor: Whose fears should matter most?
Those of politicians who fear getting voted out of office and losing the elevated status they feel they are entitled to, or those of children who fear going to school because they have experienced the trauma of gun violence in their school or are sadly well aware of the tragedies that have happened in other schools?
Some of those politicians advocate “hardening the schools” as an answer to the problem, but will it allay the fears of the children going to school who have to pass through metal detectors to enter the school, who see an armed police officer patrolling the halls, who have to practice periodic active shooter drills, who have to identify a safe place to hide in each of the rooms they may be in each day, who are taught to keep their cellphones handy in case they have to call 911, who have to learn how to stop the bleeding of a classmate who’s been shot, who have to think about how to play dead? Will the memory of those fears and the habit of hyper-vigilance ever leave them? Is this the kind of childhood those politicians would want for their own children or grandchildren or nieces and nephews or any other child in their lives?
Yes, all these things are probably necessary for now until mass shootings become a thing of the past. But there are measures that address the issue of guns directly such as universal background checks and a ban on military-style assault weapons or red flag laws that could be enacted into law that roughly 65 percent to almost 90 percent of Americans support, depending on the individual measures. How much courage would it take for politicians to support such laws, considering that a vast majority of Americans are in favor of them. We’re not asking them to lay down their lives to protect their fellow citizens as they expect police officers and those in the armed forces to do. What it does call for is for them to put the safety and well-being of those they purport to represent ahead of their own ego needs.
If hardening facilities is the answer, should we also harden places of worship, supermarkets, sport and entertainment venues, hospitals, malls, etc.?
I repeat, whose fears matter most to you?
Helen Puccio, North Adams