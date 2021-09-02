To the editor: If a phone call is an impeachable offense, so what is leaving up to 200 Americans behind in Afghanistan worth?
If an unruly protest around Congress is impeachable, what are the deaths of 13 brave servicemen and women worth? Is the United States safer today than before Sept. 11, 2001?
Answer: No.
Based on making the Taliban and ISIS a military superpower, will anyone in the Pentagon, State Department or Department of Defense offices be fired? Right now, about a half-million automatic weapons have been given to terrorists. Will this change the gun control tone in the U.S.?
Patrick Fennell, Great Barrington