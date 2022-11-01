To the editor: The immigrant justice team of Berkshire Interfaith Organizing recently heard a mother sharing she does not dare drive to bring her children to school or for essential trips — to work, doctors or groceries.
With stories like this in mind, BIO collaborated with others to gain passage of the Work and Family Mobility Act, a law enabling all drivers, regardless of federal immigration status, to apply for a license. We celebrated success when the law was passed this June to take effect next July.
The Work and Family Mobility Act is now under threat of repeal by Ballot Question 4, which asks voters whether to keep or repeal the law. A yes vote keeps the law in place. Sixteen other states plus D.C. have similar safe roads laws, which have brought dramatic drops in uninsured drivers and hit-and-run accidents. Massachusetts police chiefs, sheriffs and district attorneys have said this law will make their work easier and safer. BIO urges our Berkshire community to vote yes on Question 4. A yes vote supports our immigrant neighbors who are afraid to drive for essential errands. A yes vote supports law enforcement. A yes vote makes the roads safer for all of us because all drivers will be tested, licensed and insured. BIO brings people of faith and values together to improve the quality of life for all in the Berkshires.
We were at Park Square on Oct. 25, and please join us again on Nov. 1 from 12 to 1 p.m. to hold a sign for yes on 4.
Corinne Case, North Adams
Tora Huntington, Pittsfield
The Rev. Lauren Cannon, Pittsfield
The writers are the executive council delegate, immigrant justice team co-chair, and director and organizer of Berkshire Interfaith Organizing.