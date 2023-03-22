Letter: Why can't we just adhere to the golden rule?

To the editor: As a 79-year-old retired assistant professor of education at North Adams State College (now Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts), I find myself so despairing of this country.
Why? I realize how money talks in this country. The rich and the powerful control both our political parties. The technical term is oligarchy: rule by the ultra-rich who give their billions of dollars to lobbyists who pay off our politicians (Democratic and Republican) under the table. Corruption weakens the very core of our democracy.
I am opposed to abortion, but from my point of view, it is up to the couple who conceived this fertilized egg to decide what to do, not some roaring hack in Washington who takes to his or her pulpits to tell people what is best for them.
I am a gay man whose partner died in 2019 after being together for over 30 years. I do not want the governor of Florida to decide what books should be on the shelves of libraries in his state. I am a student of history, and I have read of the Nazis burning books. Is that what Gov. Ron DeSantis wants in his state? And he has his eyes on the presidency of this country? All I can say is that if there is a God in heaven, please have mercy on all of us.
No matter what your religion, live by the golden rule: Simply stated, it means treating other people (and I add all of God's creatures and animals) the way you would like to be treated. It's quite a joy: All the religions of the world adhere to the golden rule.
Neil N. McLeod, Clarksburg