To the editor: I’ve been curious about how much $1.75 trillion, the proposed Build Back Better price tag, looks compared to defense spending.
A little research shows that the United States Congress authorized defense spending totaling $7.44 trillion dollars between 2010 and 2019 (10 years).
The proposed Build Back Better bill anticipates the U.S. Congress authorizing $1.75 trillion in spending over the 2023-2032 timeframe (10 years).
Sens. Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema might want to consider how the investment of less than one quarter (23.5 percent) of the past 10 years in aggregate defense expenditures in prospective investment in economic development activity is somehow egregious when one anticipates what the next 10 years in defense expenditure is likely to be.
It vexes me that there is not a single Republican senator who is able to visualize reaching across the aisle to compromise for the good of their grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Also, why can’t the news media put these numbers up for the public to see regularly?
Marybeth Mitts, Lenox