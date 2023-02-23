Letter: Why change the 'look and feel' of New Lenox Road area?

To the editor: The proposal to construct two large auto dealership buildings at the corner of Pittsfield and New Lenox roads poses many questions for Lenox.
The town’s 2021 Master Plan presents the following goals: “maintaining the look and feel of Lenox”; “growing resilience in the natural landscape”; and “supporting and creating new infrastructure.” We are year-round residents of the Yokun Brook condo community on New Lenox Road, and we fail to see how the McGee project aligns with these goals.
The intersection at Pittsfield and New Lenox roads is already becoming congested and unsafe. The Lenox Master Plan points to this area as the site where the most crashes have occurred in Lenox in recent years. The state Department of Transportation has designated the intersection as eligible for improvement using federal funds.
A traffic consultant hired by the Rolling Hills condo community found that Pittsfield Road is a high-speed arterial roadway in an area designed for low retail use, incompatible with the siting of a large car dealership with two car servicing centers conducting high retail use. It is estimated that, should McGee have a curb cut on New Lenox Road, this will cause a backup on New Lenox of seven vehicles. The same traffic consultant has provided several recommendations for improving traffic safety at the intersection. Shouldn’t town officials be working with MassDOT to provide this necessary infrastructure?
McGee’s plan calls for two tall glass buildings, lit up inside at night, with extensive paved parking lots. These paved areas are close to the Yokun Brook and adjacent wetlands. What will prevent runoff from flooding downstream areas and what impact will this project have on wildlife? McGee has promised to install native plants and to “screen” the development from residents with greenery, but they have yet to provide details.
We recognize that this location is zoned commercial. If Lenox cannot attract small retail businesses similar to Different Drummer, why not set aside this area for a moderate-sized medical office building in a park-like setting?
Like other New Lenox residents, we enjoy the semirural character of the neighborhood. Each day, residents walk along New Lenox Road toward Meditation Meadow and the Housatonic Canoe Access Area. But there are no sidewalks and traffic on the road is already growing. Why endanger pedestrians by exacerbating traffic conditions? Why promote development that resembles a New Jersey highway and has nothing of the “look and feel” of Lenox?
