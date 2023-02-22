Letter: Why destroy healthy trees?

To the editor: As I write this a tree (dis)service company is cutting down a perfectly healthy maple tree, one that has withstood many ice storms this and past years, unlike many others in my yard that are destroyed because of these storms.
Many more trees are destined for the same fate from Eversource crews, all under the guise of protecting the power lines. This is preposterous. They did not need to be cut the last several times Eversource crews came around to thin out trees that were a potential hazard, and they do not need to be destroyed now. I suggest they are only being taken down to keep these crews busy cutting down trees because, well, that's what they do.
Their arborist was supposed to meet me and show me why this tree was diseased and needed to be taken down, but never showed up when promised. I suggest that is because there was no evidence of it being a diseased tree and there was nothing to show me. I am looking at a "permission slip" from said arborist, which I did not sign and return to cut down this tree for previously stated reasons.
I understand removing trees that are a potential hazard to power lines, and I did authorize Eversource to remove trees when they came around last year because it was obvious these trees were a potential hazard. What's going on now is just blatant destruction of healthy trees just to keep busy year-round.
Enough is enough. I will be seeking legal recourse, if any, and I suggest all of you out there pay attention to these crews and the trees they are cutting (for no good reason in my neighborhood).
I do have an environmental science education. I apparently know trees better than these people.
Donald Munger, Becket