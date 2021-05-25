To the editor: Chickens can cross a backyard with a basic fence because the city of Pittsfield Building Department said so and the Zoning Board of Appeals backed that decision.
The ZBA has stated that the "Guidelines for the keeping of chickens” that is on the city’s website is not a binding document. It is only a guidance policy and the term “enclosure” is not a defined term in a zoning ordinance.
This is just a very confusing decision; the guidelines state “enclosures must conform to regulations of accessory buildings” and even list the city codes. But since it is in the guidelines, I guess city codes are not binding and mean nothing.
ZBA also has stated zoning ordinance is binding, so why are the codes/zoning ordinances of accessory buildings not being followed? They classified fenced-in backyards as an enclosure, so back to “why not follow accessory building zoning ordinance?” Oh wait, enclosure/accessory building is in the guidelines. It actually doesn’t mean anything. It’s only guidance.
ZBA states special permits are binding; permits state “chickens must remain in enclosures at all times.” Since the term "enclosures" is in the guidelines, it does not mean anything. Why do the guidelines trump the special permit and chickens can roam free? I thought special permits were binding? Special permits also state “enclosure area and accessory structure secured at all times.” Basic wire fences in backyards is not secured. Once again, special permit states “enclosure,” which is a nondefined term in zoning — but wait, it is an accessory building? No, because that came from guidelines that are a meaningless guide.
Now that you have gone around in a circle a couple of times and are confused, why have guidelines if they mean nothing? Maybe the city needs them for guidance so special permit words mean nothing.
Be careful, citizens of Pittsfield: Chickens can now roam backyards with basic fencing even right up to your property line, as long as your neighbors have a permit and one accessory building — oops, “enclosure.”
Charlene Wehry, Pittsfield