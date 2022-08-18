To the editor: In my 32 years in the military and federal government, I became friends with dedicated people at all levels with different agencies, serving with distinction and pride.
One day home, I encountered a close friend on the DC Metro. I asked if anything was wrong considering his defeated body language. He said he just resigned from the Trump White House security team (still won’t tell me which agency). He went on to explain that Trump refuses to take part in the daily presidential intelligence briefing and continuously denigrates the members of the intelligence community. That was common knowledge at this point. Fast-forward. My friend is doing fine, and with his credentials he’s back in service.
To my friends on the right side of the aisle. If Donald Trump had no interest in intelligence (pun intended, too) while at the White House concerning possible threats to Americans, why all of a sudden does he have classified documents at his house?
Since Trump doesn’t do anything unless it can financially benefit him or feed his ego, could there have been a deal with a rogue nation for sensitive material in the works?
Mike Lawrence, Richmond