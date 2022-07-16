To the editor: On July 8, President Joe Biden was giving a significant televised speech about protection of American women’s access to reproductive health care.
He spoke for about 20 minutes, announcing that he is directing the secretary of Health and Human Services to take steps to protect the privacy of women who need to travel to a state where competent medical care is available to manage a miscarriage, acquire effective contraceptives or terminate a pregnancy.
Suddenly, Channel 40 out of Springfield, an ABC station, cut off the president’s speech. An announcer said something vague about what he had just said and turned to the weather report.
I changed to Channel 22 from Springfield, an NBC station, and found President Biden, still at the podium, explaining that he is directing protection of access to birth control for all women who choose to use them. After a short time, Channel 22 also suddenly cut off the president’s speech. Clearly, the speech was not yet finished.
My husband and I live in Becket where cable reception simply doesn’t happen. Soon, to be accurate, our fiber-optic service will give us access to “cable” channels like CNN and MSNBC. My girlfriend, who will celebrate her 93rd birthday soon, told me on the phone that she saw the president’s whole speech because she was watching in Springfield on CNN. When I exclaimed that something seriously wrong had just happened, we talked about what might cause the remarkable decisions to cut off a speech by our president by the local outlets of two major networks broadcast through Springfield: NBC and ABC. (CBS broadcasts from Albany, N.Y., and somewhere near Hartford, Conn.) I don’t know about CBS, we can’t get it yet.
Surely, this is the subject of an investigation about Massachusetts voters' ability to listen to the complete speech by the president of the U.S. after the Supreme Court hands down such shocking and harmful decisions as overthrow of Roe v. Wade.
Julia W. Kay-Grace, Becket