To the editor: Issues raised during the pandemic point to the overall problem of how the department addresses accountability and oversight. The issue was raised in a recent newsletter from the education commissioner, but accountability and oversight in Massachusetts’ schools seems to vary and range wildly. The truth is that there are no policies and procedures in place, including under the Individuals with Disabilities Act part B for special education. The Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has guidelines and advisories, but nothing that is enforceable beyond their own implacable will when they do decide to step in.
There are not even guidelines or advisories, and very few regulations, when it comes to the 150-plus publicly funded private special education schools. The MCAS results for these schools are the only results not aggregated in the state, and there is a dearth of any empirically measurable progress available to show how public funds are being spent. These schools receive the same state, local and federal tax dollars as the public schools but without any of the same voluminous requirements. Shouldn't the standard be higher for a high-needs population? The department should craft policies and procedures that are enforceable and consistent and ensure that there is training for their own staff who oversee complex situations, such as the approved special education schools.
These schools exist in other states, but Massachusetts has the highest concentration of publicly funded private schools for students with disabilities. There are thousands of kids in this state who are not even identified despite the federal child find mandate, let alone provided the services they need. Rather than making a more costly solution available to a smaller number of students, the state should be trying to ensure that the proper resources and the best services are available to more kids.
Rather than making evidence-based services available for more kids, the lack of clear policies and procedures has led to a system that is highly inequitable and one that ensures there will be problems that remain pent-up until drastic action is needed.
Ben Tobin, Williamsburg