To the editor: There are so many countries in the world that would love the opportunity to have all of their citizens get vaccinated against COVID-19 at some point later this year.
Yet here in the United States I am somewhat doubtful that the necessary 70 to 85 percent of American citizens will get the vaccine. According to a leading expert of the coronavirus in this nation, Dr. Anthony Fauci, that is the number needed to reach herd community.
According to a CBS News poll released this week, 33 percent of Republicans and 10 percent of Democrats will refuse to get the COVID-19 shot when they are eligible to receive the vaccine. One would think that every citizen in this country would want to get vaccinated because all available vaccines would greatly reduce number the numbers of severe hospitalizations and deaths from acquiring this horrible disease.
I believe that most folks who are against wearing facial protective masks in public are selfish people who only care about themselves. But, one would think these arrogant anti-maskers would want to protect their own lives, which would be as easy as getting oneself immunized against the coronavirus as soon as the opportunity is available to them.
Bram Hurvitz, Pittsfield