Letter: Why don't we respond to school shootings the way we do to terror attacks?

To the editor: The recent school shooting that took place at Richneck Elementary School in Virginia should cause all Americans to be deeply concerned because the shooter was only 6 years old.
Luckily the teacher will recover, but the trauma she and her first-grade students suffered will impact them for years to come.
If Richneck Elementary School had the same equipment that was installed at airports across America after the Sept. 11, 2001, tragedy, the 9 mm pistol taken to school by a 6-year-old boy in his backpack would have been detected and removed from his possession.
Why hasn’t school shooting prevention risen to the same level of response to terror attacks? The time has come to demand that it does. Why should our children, their teachers and school staff have to live with the fear of becoming the next victims of a school shooting?
We can’t guarantee that gun owners will be responsible. We can’t be sure they will secure their guns at home. We can’t guarantee that mentally unstable people won’t purchase assault weapons. We can, however, make our schools secure. We can force our state and federal elected officials to put the issue of school shootings at the top of their legislative agenda. We can call, write or email them and demand an immediate response.
Instead of wasting their time investigating one another, let them put their efforts into saving and preserving lives. Our children and their teachers need and deserve their utmost support and action.
Beverly J. Tobin, Pittsfield