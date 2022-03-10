To the editor: The current debate surrounding the regulation of short-term rentals in Great Barrington is not unique to our town.
Globally, and especially in tourism-oriented communities, the unfettered transformation of the real-estate landscape from resident-occupied neighborhoods to short-term rental enclaves has prompted a backlash and calls for regulation from locals feeling the unintended consequences of the so-called “sharing” economy.
Already known to most residents of such communities is that, despite the undeniable financial benefits of STRs, the business model of “everyone a landlord, every house a hotel” has significant consequences for the community at large. The conversion of housing stock to short-term rentals exacerbates the affordable housing crisis through the displacement of long-term renters and the removal of affordable properties from the market. It also tears at the fabric and character of neighborhoods and is acutely felt by year-round residents who are forced to reckon with the nuisances that a revolving door of strangers brings.
It is notable that in Shinjuku, Japan, STRs are forbidden during weekdays so that local children should not risk exposure to strangers on their daily walks to school. In Portland, Ore., residents are limited to one STR property in order to prevent landlords and management companies from turning entire residential neighborhoods into Airbnbs.
Both are laudable examples of curbing financial ambitions in service to the greater good.
The mitigation of such impacts (among others) will necessitate a two-pronged approach that might include both local regulation and campaigns to promote ethical housing alternatives for travelers, such as traditional hospitality venues.
Many involved have argued that such regulation amounts to the trampling of their constitutional rights as money-making Americans or will dash dreams of a comfortable Florida retirement. Perhaps. Sure. I suspect the former is coming mostly from the new crop of professional landlords. To the latter, I would say that every house matters.
Preserving the vibrancy of a neighborhood for future generations will hinge on the selflessness of the outgoing one. The proposed bylaw put forth by Leigh Davis is a thoughtful one ("Will Great Barrington voters stand for a 90-day cap on short-term rentals? Annual town meeting will tell," Eagle Feb. 22), neither extreme nor out of step with how other communities are dealing with the negative fallout from the unregulated short-term rental phenomenon. I urge fellow residents to attend the June 6 Town Meeting and vote in favor of the bylaw.
Julie Anidjar, Great Barrington