Letter: Why I am running for Stockbridge Parks and Recreation Commission

To the editor: Parks and Recreation improves our quality of life immensely.
Every age group and demographics — our children, young parents, elderly — benefits from our parks and beaches, new sports and recreation areas. I am running because I want to add on to the already many accomplishments achieved by this commission.
I met with every member of Parks and Rec, including current Chairman Steve Knopf, the town administrator and the Select Board chair to discuss what was needed to make Parks and Rec an even greater asset to Stockbridge.
I would help create a clear master plan: a blueprint for short, medium and long-term goals that everyone can understand and collectively work toward.
I will work closely with town citizens and departments, brainstorm ideas and work on what Stockbridge needs.
We should reach out to nonprofits that might join us in donating their talents or spaces to expand programming. Many nonprofits could join us to educate and entertain our residents — perhaps student musicians from Tanglewood, yoga lessons from Kripalu and gardening lessons from Berkshire Botanical Garden.
I have been a full-time Stockbridge resident for 28 years. I have always worked on town projects.
I am entrepreneurial. At 27 (45 years ago), I started my company designing leading edge sporting accessories for runners and cyclists. “Nathan Sports” is in every major sports retailer and running specialty store.
I want to bring my drive, focus and organizational experience to Parks and Recreation.
My town experiences include:
• Former chair of the Stockbridge Bowl Stewardship Commission and helped to draft the Stockbridge Lake Management Plan.
• Currently on the Stockbridge Bowl Dredging Committee, coordinating with state agencies like the Natural Heritage & Endangered Species Program and the Department of Environmental Protection as well as our engineering company (GZA).
• On the board of the Stockbridge Bowl Association and helped to raise more than $2 million for the Stockbridge dredging/restoration project.
• Co-founded the Zebra Mussel Monitoring Program protecting the Bowl from invasive zebra mussels. (Kudos to monitors — no Z-mussels so far.)
• I drive the Bowl harvester in coordination with the Stockbridge Highway Department.
• I served as president of the Lake Drive Association for six years, during which we wrote our bylaws guiding the growth we are now experiencing.
There is much to be done and I hope you will join me in making Parks and Recreation an even greater part of our lives.
Michael Nathan, Stockbridge
The writer is a candidate for the Stockbridge Parks and Recreation Commission.