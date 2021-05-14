To the editor: Stockbridge is at a zoning crossroads.
The Planning Board is currently considering a new zoning bylaw that would adopt the principles of Natural and Historic Resource Protection Zoning, or NHRPZ. This zoning amendment is designed to regulate subdivisions of properties 20 acres or more. First and foremost it protects the best open space from development, and allows new homes to be grouped together on smaller plots than current zoning allows. Some homes could be single-family; others may be condo style homes that could be purchased by Berkshire-based families and local seniors who want to downsize but stay in Stockbridge.
Stockbridge has more than 100 properties that are 20 acres or larger. Several large parcels are on the market right now on Prospect Hill Road. Under our current two- and four-acre zoning we will continue to see more million-dollar homes built on large lots scattered across the countryside. This type of development will gobble up open space while providing few, if any, housing options for local residents.
Most people seem to agree that we should strive to attract more young residents to Stockbridge and also help seniors to stay in town. But then, not much ever happens to reach these goals. NHRPZ is a tangible way to actually create new housing opportunities, while protecting the open spaces that we all cherish.
Mark Mills, Stockbridge
The writer is a candidate for Stockbridge Planning Board.