Letter: Why I believe Stockbridge should elect its Finance Committee

To the editor: What's the right thing to do about the Stockbridge Finance Committee?
Many have wondered why the Finance Committee is appointed by the town moderator. It isn't for all towns. In Alford and Great Barrington, the Finance Committee is elected. In Lenox, the moderator makes suggestions to the Select Board, which appoints. In Lee, the Select Board appoints without moderator input. In short, many Massachusetts cities and towns do it differently, although all towns in Massachusetts must have a Finance Committee in accordance with Massachusetts General Laws.
The law says the choice is ours. Today in Stockbridge, the town administrator prepares the budget, the Select Board selects the articles for the warrant, and Finance Committee advises the Select Board. So the people decide what makes sense for us going forward. Whatever the outcome, the question should be on the warrant so that at town meeting the people can debate and decide.
Some are concerned the Finance Committee will disappear if we vote for this. That is not true. Each current member finishes his or her term, and then that seat will be elected. Others worry the Finance Committee should be arm's length from Select Board. No, they are partners for the good of the town working together, Finance Committee advising Select Board, for best outcome.
It is no harder to get people to run than to get people to accept when appointed, and voting is the democratic way.
Michael Roisman, Stockbridge