Letter: Why I changed back from independent to the Democratic Party

To the editor: I had to respond to the letter to the editor "Why I left the Democratic Party." (Eagle, July 21.)
I sympathize with the frustration of having just two major parties and hope some day to see more viable options. However, I ask the writer to rethink his choice, at least for 2024.
I remember my vote in 1980 for the "Anderson Difference." I remember being frustrated with Jimmy Carter and having a strong dislike for Ronald Reagan. I was generally supportive of Carter, but I liked John Anderson's maverick approach and decided to place my one vote for him. I even became an independent before later coming to my senses and returning to the Democrats. I still regret that 1980 vote.
When I reflect on the highly consequential elections in my life and the votes I made, I ask voters to think about the potential consequences of your vote in 2024. Al Gore lost by roughly 500 votes in Florida in 2000, even though he received half a million more total votes countrywide, losing in the electoral college. Ralph Nader received more than 2 percent of the 2000 national vote. If even half of Nader's votes went to Gore, might that not have been enough votes to change the result and dramatically change history? Would a president Gore have been able to get something done about protecting the environment from climate change? And ask yourself if the Iraq war would have happened under a president Gore, not to mention many other potential changes to our history.
I think Joe Biden is doing an excellent job, domestically and internationally. No person could be at the center of the public stage in 2023 without having suggestions of illegality, provable or not, thrown at them. So far, Biden has proven guilty of publicly supporting a son who has struggled with addiction and made some illegal choices, which his son is rightfully paying for.
No, this is not the time for alternate parties and votes. Pay attention to what Donald Trump is declaring he will do to his enemies, real and imagined, should he be elected in 2024, not to mention the many things he would do, the laws he would break, with absolutely nobody able to hold him to account. Do not doubt that a President Trump circa 2025 could lead to the end of democracy in the U.S. Third parties can wait.
Scott Haskell, Lenox