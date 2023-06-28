Letter: Why I disagreed with Dodgers' honoring of the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence

To the editor: A heavy, dark cloud recently descended upon the city of angels, otherwise known as Los Angeles, and I just have to raise my voice against this satanic situation.
It clearly symbolizes the moral decay in this country and the continuous persecution of the Catholic Church. To show their support of the LGBT community, the Dodgers chose to honor the anti-Catholic group Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence that openly discriminates in the most despicable and disgusting way. This is a group of men who dress up as nuns and shows their contempt for God, His church and women in ways that are not fit to print.
Thousands gathered both inside and outside of the stadium to protest peacefully this evil lifestyle. And to think that this has occurred on the Feast of the Sacred Heart and the day before the Feast of the Immaculate Heart of Mary must have put a huge smile on the face of Satan.
I for one proudly stand with those who protested the event, and I hope this protest continues using the pocketbook as well as the feet.
Frederick H. Paulmann, Stockbridge