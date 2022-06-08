To the editor: Jonathon Nix, in his commentary “Yes, glamping in my Becket backyard” (Eagle, June 2), reminisces fondly on his 38 years in bucolic Becket and his growing realization that attempts at “keeping Becket the same” and holding developers and landowners to environmental standards amounted to nothing more than oppression.
But just as Mr. Nix has evolved, so has the world. It is no longer 1982. The United States loses 6,000 acres of forested space to development a day. We lose the equivalent of October Mountain State Forest plus “the blip on the edge," as he calls the Dream Away property, every three days. In 2022, we need to consider land use with even more vigilance than we ever have — partly because so many gave up the fight 40 years ago.
Nor is it 1822, when lumber mills, paper companies and landowners could “do what they want with their land.” At that time, much of this forest was being clear cut. Fortunately, a segment of the population realized we were headed for environmental catastrophe and fought the good fight to preserve our natural heritage. Perhaps Mr. Nix longs for a time when there were no planning boards, zoning bylaws, building codes, Environmental Protection Agency regulations and active members of the community that speak up when they think a project is oversized for the parcel of land, will have substantial environmental impact and severely affect the character of the neighborhood.
I’ve always thought the NIMBY ("not in my backyard") designation was reserved for people who opposed projects that provided a common good — i.e., a wind turbine, affordable housing, a solar farm, a drug rehab facility — not a 100-unit luxury glamping resort for the economically privileged with a 155-car parking lot, tavern, pool, saunas, hot tubs, office building and an existing restaurant.
Regarding the traffic, I invite Mr. Nix on a walk down County Road with me and some of my neighbors to get his advice on how best to dodge the glampers on their forays to the local liquor store, pub and marijuana dispensary. Or maybe we should just restrict walking so as not to oppress those cash-flush glampers.
Ken Cheeseman, Becket