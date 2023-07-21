Letter: Why I left the Democratic Party

To the editor: I just unenrolled from the Democratic Party.
They drove me away. I won't keep voting for the same cabal that got us into the current mess.
For many years as a Democratic activist, I've gone along, voted and even campaigned in New Hampshire for "the lesser of the two evils." I believed the progressive wing could push Democratic leadership to walk their talk of fair taxation, increasing the minimum wage, reducing student debt, true universal health care, better immigration policy and addressing climate disruption.
I thought working within the party I could make a difference, but I was wrong. I've come to realize the corporate-funded Democratic establishment just won't allow progressive voices to influence decisions, and they have the tools and the will to squelch any possibility of change. They pretend to care about democracy, but they don't practice it. Not allowing debates among 2024 presidential candidates is just the latest example.
The leadership of both parties rob the bottom to feed the insatiable greed at the top. Democrats have kept Republican tax cuts for the wealthy, ended the child tax credit, made disingenuous efforts to increase minimum wage and reduce student debt, given more of our health care dollars to the for-profit insurance companies, kept the cages and the wall and opened more federal lands for drilling. They vote for obscene amounts of money for war and bank bailouts, but can't find more than crumbs to help people in this country who are suffering. The sad truth is that when it comes to economics and war, both major parties have similar policies. And we're currently on track for a nuclear disaster.
Democrats will say I'm a spoiler for voting third party, but they won't allow ranked choice voting that would eliminate any spoiler effect. They ask me to "unify" and call me "divisive" but never look inward to consider their own divisiveness and many broken promises.
It's time to say "no" to the tyranny of the duopoly. Dr. Cornel West, who has led a life of fighting for social and economic justice and peace, is running for the Green Party nomination for president. He will not capitulate to the corporate establishment. I encourage everyone to learn about who he is and what he would do as president (cornelwest24.org). I think you'll find he's a candidate worthy of your support.
Henry Rose, Dalton