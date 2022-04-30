To the editor: On May 9, Sheffield voters will elect one of two candidates to a three-year Select Board term.
For this important position, I am voting for Nadine Hawver and ask you to do the same. Some people may be surprised that I am endorsing Nadine, as Nadine and I have served together before, and it wasn’t always smooth. I’ve come to realize being on the Select Board, by its nature, isn’t smooth. During this same time, I believe Nadine and I have had time to realize we have more in common than not, have grown in our abilities to work with others, and have the town’s best interests as our primary goal.
During the three years since we were on the board together, I have watched Nadine take on several key leadership roles. Currently, she’s on the Council of Aging, Finance Committee, Housing Production Plan and on the 8-Town Regional School District Planning Board. Each of these would be enough for one person, but Nadine has devoted productive time to each. Being the chair of three of these takes extra time, finesse and leadership.
I expect Nadine and I will have our moments, but I expect we’ll respect each other’s positions and that, along with Bob Kilmer, we will make for strong, multi-view board. Being on a board where there are no differences in opinion does not always provide necessary insights. Nadine gets down to business and puts in the time. She does her homework and is dedicated to what she takes on. With Martin stepping down, Sheffield needs another experienced, knowledgeable person on the Select Board. That’s why I’m voting for Nadine. Please join me in doing the same. Sincerely, Rene Wood Sheffield Disclaimer: Rene is Chair of the Sheffield Select Board and has two more years in her term.
Rene C. Wood, Sheffield
The writer is chairwoman of the Sheffield Select Board.