To the editor: When we moved to North Adams 32 years ago, there was an “old boy” network in City Hall.
Truthfully, it was also bigoted and anti-Semitic. New ideas weren’t tried. The city needed to change.
Election after election, John Barrett III won. You either bowed to his wishes, or he made your life miserable.
After seven years, I ran for mayor. I had enough of Barrett’s actions against me and others (plus I considered it political art); in reality, I was a second voice for challenger Paul Babeu, who had assembled a strong campaign committee. With a huge turnout, Babeu narrowly lost.
Finally, I and others encouraged Dick Alcombright to challenge Barrett. We discussed not creating another monopoly like Barrett’s 26 years; three terms should be maximum. Remarkably, Dick won.
When Dick ran for a fourth term, I challenged him. I really wanted to use the campaign to discuss the hospital situation. Unfortunately, at the last moment, Barrett decided to also run, so once again, the city divided into two camps.
After his fourth term, Dick stepped aside. Tom Bernard ran against Bob Moulton Jr. (whose view on art was decidedly weird; as a city councilor, he made headlines and embarrassed the city when he saw my 6-minute sketch hanging in a store window and proclaimed it pornography).
Bernard went to Williams College and was an assistant to Massachusetts College of Liberal Art’s president, so we all assumed he would be good. Well, let’s just say I’ve not been a fan; gladly, he’s not running again.
Finally, we will have a female mayor. The problem I have with Jennifer Macksey is it seems that Barrett’s campaign “committee” is back in action running her campaign. Is Barrett trying to become the behind-the-scenes power?
I’ve met with Lynette and expressed my views; she’s open, smart and supportive of new ideas. We all know that North Adams has many problems as well as many opportunities.
No one has sufficiently changed the culture that exists in City Hall. Oh, the bad old days have subsided, and no one screams or threatens residents anymore, but there’s still a resistance about trying new, bold systems to get with the 21st century. We need an independent mayor who will tap into all the smart people here and get our problems solved.
Lynette will be a fresh and welcoming face in City Hall.
Eric Rudd, North Adams