To the editor: I attended the Oct. 11 Lenox Planning Board meeting on the new cell tower zoning bylaw and found that it will allow large, ugly and radiation-generating cell towers in residential areas possibly within 150 feet of any home in Lenox.
The bylaw is also being written to make it extremely difficult (if not impossible) for residents to sue the town if one objects to a cell tower near their front yard or line of sight.
The existing cell zoning in Lenox protects residential areas by limiting cell towers to commercial or industrial zoned areas. Without this protection cell companies can build towers anywhere they please, and if that’s near your home, you are out of luck. Until the new bylaw protects residential areas to an equal degree as the existing bylaw, it should not be accepted at the Nov. 17 special town meeting.
If you want residential protection in Lenox from cell towers, I recommend you attend this meeting and vote.
Phil Gilardi, Lenox