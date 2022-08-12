To the editor: Recently, a letter suggested that Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice should also stand vigil on Dec. 7 each year to remember the attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. ("Letter: Hiroshima and Dec. 7," Eagle, Aug. 5.)
Each year on Aug. 6, as I stand at the vigil commemorating the bombing of Hiroshima, Japan, in 1945, I stand there for several reasons. I have been to Hiroshima many times as the American coordinator of a group called the Never Again Campaign which, helped 57 Japanese people come to this country to tell A-bomb survivor stories and share Japanese culture. The survivors (hibakusha) appreciated NAC's efforts. Hearing their experiences from their own mouths was heart-rending. But that is not the only reason I stand at Park Square from 8 to 9 a.m. on Aug. 6.
Aug. 6, 1945, commemorates the beginning of the nuclear arms race. There were horrible conventional wars before, but nuclear weapons changed the picture. Right now, the Bulletin of Atomic Scientists, which focuses on the threat of nuclear annihilation, says that we have only 100 seconds on the "doomsday clock" ticking toward a potential nuclear war. With 13,000 nuclear weapons now in nine countries, ours are on trigger alert at all times, nuclear war could happen even by mistake. About 140,000 civilians died in Hiroshima from one bomb, and the city was totally destroyed. What could an all-out exchange do these days?
The message I got when I visited Pearl Harbor was "Be prepared. Never let this happen again, no matter what the cost." And the cost has been horrendous. The message I get from the hibakusha is "Never again." Very different.
Another reason I stand at Park Square is to remember what we did to another country. It is easy to remember the anniversaries of times that another country hurt the U.S., like Dec. 7, 1941, or Sept. 11, 2001 — our media and calendars remind us — but it is not so easy to remember when our country inflicted severe damage on another.
Berkshire Citizens for Peace and Justice has had a vigil from 5 to 6 p.m. at Park Square every Thursday since October 2002. If Bill Patterson wants to organize a vigil for Dec. 7, I would be glad to join him with thoughts about ending the arms race (nuclear and conventional) before another massive attack destroys all we hold dear.
Marion Lathrop, Canaan, N.Y.