To the editor: The election of Andrea Harrington was part of a wave of progressive DAs across the country elected by people who recognize that our justice system is too often unjust and in need of meaningful change.
District Attorney Harrington has been true to her word as a reformer. Her opponent embraces the old paradigm that the justice system is the right way to rehabilitate and embraces the use of diversion programs embedded in the justice system — expensive programs that expand the criminal legal system.
District Attorney Harrington embraces an approach grounded in public health and a harm-reduction approach. She embraces diversion to public health programs that do not sit inside the justice system. She understands that labeling people who use drugs as criminals and calling them addicts is harmful, and she supports proven harm-reduction approaches that save lives.
Andrea says her office will never work with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement because they need to build trust with the immigrant community. Her opponent says he will cooperate with ICE as he sees fit.
Our criminal justice system is riven by injustice where those in poverty and people of color are disproportionately prosecuted and incarcerated. Andrea has shown true leadership in embracing criminal justice reform and working toward true structural change, and that is why she has received endorsements from Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Attorney General Maura Healey.
Please vote for Andrea on Sept. 6 so that she can continue this important work.
Wendy Penner, Williamstown