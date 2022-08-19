To the editor: My name is Shirley Edgerton, a community activist, a keeper of dreams for our youth and a carrier of a flame of hope particularly for people of color.
I support Andrea Harrington for reelection as the Berkshire County District Attorney. We need DA Harrington to continue to create a more equitable and just system in the prosecutor’s office and Berkshire County.
Black people represent 12 percent of the U.S. adult population but 33 percent of the prison population, while white individuals make up 64 percent of the adult population and 30 percent of prisoners. Mass incarceration is real and represents America’s history of enslavement and racial bias — Black Lives Matter.
We need DA Harrington’s vision of diversion programs to keep our youth and those involved with low-level crimes out of the clutches of the correction system. We need DA Harrington to reduce pretrial jail time where individuals' lives spiral downward, losing jobs and housing, setting up a scenario of desperation. Research shows that detaining fewer people before trial leads defendants to commit fewer crimes and reduces future offending.
We need DA Harrington to continue to educate our community, train our youth and create safe spaces for their voices and concerns to be heard. We need DA Harrington to keep women safe and prosecute those who commit horrific sexual and violent crimes against women. We need DA Harrington to ensure the prosecutor’s office is part of the solution to eliminate inequities and injustices in the legal system in the Berkshires. We need Andrea Harrington to continue as the district attorney of Berkshire County.
Nobel Peace Prize winner Bishop Desmond Tutu said, “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.” I invite you today to stand for right and fight injustices with someone committed to the work. Please help me reelect Andrea Harrington on Sept. 6, she will continue the fight and make “good trouble, necessary trouble,” as stated by late Congressman John Lewis.
Thank you for your support.
Shirley Edgerton, Pittsfield