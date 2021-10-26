To the editor: Karen Kalinowsky will bring a unique perspective to the Pittsfield City Council.
She is retired and understands the plight of our senior citizens who must choose between food and medicine in order to pay their skyrocketing property taxes.
Having been a Pittsfield police officer for more than 30 years, she is very aware of the increasing crime rate plaguing our city, while our current administration sweeps it under the rug. Karen was an officer walking a beat downtown 25 years ago and saw how her presence reduced crime and brought more people out to our shops and restaurants. Yet today, the police department no longer feels officers on foot are important to our downtown.
Karen was a school resource officer at Reid Middle School for more than a decade. She knows that SROs are a positive and important tool to engage our students and reduce the violence in our middle and high schools. Our School Committee, however, is waiting for a consultant’s study next year before further discussing the future of SROs.
I support Karen for city councilor at large because she will hold our city government accountable while holding herself accountable to the voters.
Mark Tully, Pittsfield