Letter: Why I support Kathleen Keresey for West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: On Monday, there will be another election for the West Stockbridge Select Board.
The first election, held in May, ended in a tie vote with Kathleen Keresey and Jon Piasecki each receiving 202 votes. ("A wild ride in West Stockbridge: A tie vote sparks verbal fusillade," Eagle, May 11.)
This election is critically important for West Stockbridge. It is becoming more and more important that we elect individuals who have the attributes of intelligence, good judgment and civility. This is especially true of our local elected officers who set the tone for governing our town with consideration of the public good and respect for one another.
Kathleen Keresey has served our town for the past three years in the office of Select Board chairwoman.
She has conducted town business in an exemplary, well-informed manner, always with respect for all and displaying a calm and dignified demeanor. These attributes are sorely lacking in her opponent, who displayed his aggressive and disrespectful behavior at a recent town meeting. I was at that town meeting, and I recognized how inappropriate and inflammatory his conduct was. There is no excuse for this behavior, and it sets a damaging, negative tone for governing our town.
I strongly encourage you to vote on Monday. A vote for Kathleen Keresey is a vote for positive and thoughtful leadership at a time when it is so critical to the well-being of our town and its residents.
Jerri Buehler, West Stockbridge