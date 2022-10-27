To the editor: I'm glad Heather Bellow wrote the piece about the two candidates for the 4th Berkshire district state representative seat. ("Michael Lavery will attempt to unseat veteran lawmaker William 'Smitty' Pignatelli to represent the 4th Berkshire District," Eagle, Oct. 19.)
Having read Michael Lavery's goals, it seems to me that he has identified some important issues: fossil fuels, energy companies, gas powered cars, wind turbines, etc. All fine and dandy. However, I couldn't find anything about how he intends to support our local communities.
He doesn't come anywhere near Smitty Pignatelli's beliefs and history and dedication to making things better for the local communities he serves, in addition to addressing the national priorities. Lavery doesn't seem much interested in dealing with our local issues, and while it is certainly important to have the larger picture, it's just as important to keep things flowing here at home — something Smitty does very well.
Vote for Smitty Pignatelli on Nov. 8.
Rita Kasky, Sandisfield