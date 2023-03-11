Letter: Why I support the Great Barrington airport

To the editor: Most of us that have raised our families in this area recognize that once our children reached adolescence there was little the community offered them that was constructive beyond hiking.
Railroad Street Youth Project came out of parents’ and young peoples’ concern for the allure that drugs had, and still have, to fill this void. Many years later, Greenagers, which also addresses this need in our community, was formed by a young man who grew up in this area.
Both these wonderful organizations have positively influenced and supported our children as they make their way in an increasingly complex and challenging world.
I have been reading about the airport controversy: the noise factor, the increase in traffic, the medical emergency flights, a local resource. But what strikes me is what the airport offers young people in our area. They can learn aviation, and I’ve been told some go on to have careers as commercial pilots. They can also learn aviation mechanics by apprenticing there. Personally, I think we owe it to our young people to increase such opportunities.
Catherine McCabe, Lee