Letter: Why I want Anne Langlais on Lee Select Board

To the editor: Election time is fast approaching in our town of Lee, the Gateway to the Berkshires.
Anne Langlais has a strong voice for her townspeople. I have witnessed firsthand a strong, intelligent woman who will listen to her people attentively and treat all people with respect and dignity. She is a woman who says what she means and means what she says. No wishy-washy decisions with Anne.
Yes, she fully supports a new state-of-the-art emergency building for our Police Department and emergency medical workers. I agree this needs to be done. We will need this should this toxic PCB waste dump be installed on our porous land fill near Lenox Dale.
The proposed PCB dump issue is a deep ongoing issue as we all know. From day one, Anne has stood by the townspeople and has put countless hours of time and effort to help us understand all of the ins and outs of this dump. She has definitely stood behind the many townspeople who have verbalized the disaster this will cause for our town. Anne definitely is a well-known figure in our town. She speaks with intelligence and is someone who many trust and believe in. Honesty is the best policy.
Our town of Lee deserves this. Vote May 15 for Anne Langlais. I promise you won't be disappointed.
Diane Carroll, Lee.