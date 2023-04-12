Letter: Why I want Patrick White to continue his work on Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: Many years ago, I was dropped off in the middle of Stockbridge from New York City via the Greyhound bus line, ironically in May to begin what I thought would be a short stint of housesitting and maybe a few shifts at the well-established Red Lion Inn.
Well, I did work at the Red Lion Inn, then later decided to stick around to grow some kids. I became part of the Berkshire community. In my days working in Stockbridge, I would walk by Once Upon a Table, the quaint bistro in town. It always seemed not busy or closed. Yet the aromas were always enticing. It was a cozy spot. I never thought anything more about it until a friend I made during my time at Red Lion Inn informed me that the owner Alan O'Brient was looking for help.
I stopped in and lo and behold eight years later it would be my part-time waitressing gig. In the ninth year, as the pandemic rescinded, new chapters began for the waitress transitioning to owner of Once Upon a Table.
Alan, the former owner, took it upon himself to introduce me to Patrick White via text. He said Patrick is a good resource. Patrick called — yes called me, I still have the voicemail — welcoming me and extended his hand to me as a new business owner in Stockbridge. Those were my "deer in headlights days," yet I was able to ask for key guidance about bylaws and town meetings. I was able to ask about what processes were necessary and who I should direct key questions to for inspections and licenses, as it was a transfer of entities. Some things remained in place; others needed to be reassessed.
Knowing your Select Board members is key. Having someone who understands and cares for Stockbridge matters. Patrick, to me, is an asset many small towns wish they had. Let us keep local consistent, caring, reliable, knowledgeable people like Patrick White, who has a vision to sustain our quaint town but also has the vision to keep us moving in the right direction in the future. The work has just begun. Let him continue as our Select Board member.
Averniele Maloney, Stockbridge