Letter: Why I want to save the Triplex

To the editor: I am writing to encourage readers to support the Save the Triplex cinema movement by contributing to savethetriplex.org.
The Triplex Cinema is a pivotal component of the town of Great Barrington. I have seen many movies and films there over the years. I appreciate the way they have curated both blockbusters as well as smaller, independent arthouse films and . I have performed upstairs at the Triplex as an actor in a staged reading of a local playwright. For that reason, the community ownership model of the Triplex seems a better idea to me than a nonlocal corporate type of arrangement.
I think we see ourselves here in the Berkshires as a cultural center of the area. We would be doing ourselves a great disservice to allow the Triplex to slip away.
Mark Hohlstein, Sheffield