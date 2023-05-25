<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Letter: Why I want to save the Triplex

To the editor: I am writing to encourage readers to support the Save the Triplex cinema movement by contributing to savethetriplex.org.

The Triplex Cinema is a pivotal component of the town of Great Barrington. I have seen many movies and films there over the years. I appreciate the way they have curated both blockbusters as well as smaller, independent arthouse films and . I have performed upstairs at the Triplex as an actor in a staged reading of a local playwright. For that reason, the community ownership model of the Triplex seems a better idea to me than a nonlocal corporate type of arrangement.

I think we see ourselves here in the Berkshires as a cultural center of the area. We would be doing ourselves a great disservice to allow the Triplex to slip away.

Mark Hohlstein, Sheffield

