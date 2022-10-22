Letter: Why I will vote for Brendan Phair for state Senate

To the editor: On Nov. 8, we will go to the polls to vote for various public offices.
One that has not gotten a lot of media coverage is the race for the state Senate that represents Berkshire County and several other communities. I am casting my vote for Brendan Phair.
I have met Brendan, campaigned with him and would consider him a friend. He really listens to voters. He is running as an independent candidate. I totally respect him, and I can personally say he has the most integrity of the two running. This is a man, who is a special education teacher of our children. He speaks not for a party but people. I have witnessed him receiving a question and doing the research not for the “correct answer” but for the honest answer. He is not part of a party, but his opponent is.
The voters of the district are Brendan's main concern, not raising money. I strongly would put my reputation on the fact that Brendan will be a great voice for us in the state Senate. Please consider Brendan Phair, our next state senator.
Bill Tyer, Pittsfield