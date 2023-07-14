Letter: Why I'm challenging the chair of the West Stockbridge Select Board

To the editor: I am Jon Piasecki running for Select-board in West Stockbridge.
Normally this would be a low-key event, but the last four years has been filled with noisy disputes. Perhaps it is time to turn the volume down? Until recently our town government ran in a way that made room for compromise. Change happened slowly, organically and by consensus — never by force. It has been working well here since 1774.
Lately some new townsfolk, working with some long-term residents, are actively imposing their vision on West Stockbridge. It started with good intentions, but has gone horribly awry. Their “vision” has a few workable parts, but what I can’t abide is their method of wielding power. They use the town government to force their priorities on the rest of us and several of their flawed plans come with a high cost to people of color, like the Nguyen family, or working-class people who suffer selective enforcement of rules not applied to the flawed-vision team members. My opponent and her supporters' intolerance, lack of respect for what they do not understand and enormous sense of entitlement has created so much strife as to make everybody miserable.
I will not let people intent on illusory “improvement” destroy our town. Not without a fight. I don’t want a fountain, loud music or a supercharged real estate market. I will not stand by as the beautiful and native parts of my town are swept away to make room for an ill-conceived vision of gentrification and a tidy emptiness devoid of the character I experience in West Stockbridge daily.
My opponent was not elected in May, but she is still setting the agenda for our town in a direct affront to the 202 voters who wanted her out of office and who voted for me. And this type of abuse of power is normal in her administration. As a “holdover,” she is there to break a tie, not run the show.
To paraphrase Albert Einstein, insanity is when you do the same thing again and again and expect a different outcome. I have had enough of my opponents agenda and I offer an alternative. If elected I will act as a fair and collegial board member as my long and successful service on both the Conservation Commission and Planning Board in years past will attest. Please vote for me on Monday. Each vote matters.
Jon Piasecki, West Stockbridge