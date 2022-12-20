Letter: Why I'm closely following the Ryan Salame saga

To the editor: You’ve done a excellent job reporting on Ryan Salame’s political donations in this most recent political cycle. ("Cryptocurrency exec Ryan Salame invests heavily in Republican candidates across the U.S.," Eagle, Nov. 8.)
And while he donated more than $21 million to Republicans, his business partner Sam Bankman-Fried donated $39.2 million to Democrats. Their combined $60 million-plus, which allegedly came from stolen funds, would rank them as the fourth-largest donor during the cycle, according to data from The Washington Post.
So I find it curious that Mr. Bankman-Fried was arrested the day before he was scheduled to testify before Congress. How often do prosecutors muzzle a man who is about to testify under oath without immunity?
I find it even more curious that his by definition self-serving opening statement was nonetheless posted to the Congressional Record — even though he was not there to answer any questions about his activities, including his and Mr. Salame’s political donations.
The Eagle has a unique angle to this story because Mr. Salame is a native son. Please stay on it, including the political donations. With that much money tossed around the possibility of political corruption cannot be dismissed out-of-hand.
Rob Grien, West Stockbridge