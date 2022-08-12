To the editor: Question 1 on the Nov. 8 statewide ballot is an up-or-down vote on the Fair Share Amendment, which will amend our Massachusetts Constitution to create a permanent annual revenue stream supporting public education (from pre-K to state universities) and transportation (such as roads, bridges, rail and bus lines). Most voters know our public schools and public transportation systems need better funding resources.
We can no longer depend on parent-teacher associations or real estate taxes for funding our schools — this means both our cities and rural schools. Berkshire voters certainly experience directly the need for better roads, bridges, and train/bus service — west to east and south.
The Fair Share Amendment will produce a new revenue stream from the wealthiest Massachusetts residents. For less than 1 percent of Massachusetts taxpayers, a yes vote will have no impact — not one penny more in taxes.
For those earning more than $1 million, the first $1 million would see no state tax rate change, but the Fair Share Amendment will add a tax of 4 cents on every dollar over $1 million. This will raise approximately $2 billion annually in new funding dedicated constitutionally to improving transportation and public education. Again, only individuals earning more than $1 million will be impacted.
I urge you to vote based on the facts. It is time for individuals making huge salaries to pay their fair share in taxes to help Massachusetts recover after decades of reduced state income due to the rich paying less in taxes. Learn the facts of the Fair Share Amendment at fairsharema.org and help make an affirmative change to our Massachusetts Constitution. Check out the sizable coalition of regular folks and organizations, listed clearly — no dark dollars — working together to urge a yes vote on Nov. 8. Working in coalition to pass the Fair Share Amendment gives me a sense of hope for all of our futures.
Tommie L. Hutto-Blake, Becket