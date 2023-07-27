Letter: Why I'm opposed to gun control legislation sponsored by Pittsfield's state rep.

To the editor: HD.4420, the 141-page gun reform bill that the General Court of Massachusetts is trying to rush through the legislative process, is nothing less than a temper tantrum in response to the United States Supreme Court decision in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen.
Its intent is to crush gun ownership in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. It will turn roughly 600,000 licensed, law-abiding citizens into felons overnight and drive firearms retailers out of business. The Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association's legislative committee released a lengthy critique of HD.4420, ending with the recommendation that the association's members not support adoption of this bill.
Despite the harm that this bill will cause to her law-abiding constituents and the concerns of law enforcement officers who will be charged with trying to understand this bill and enforce its provisions, Rep. Tricia Farley Bouvier has signed on as a co-sponsor.
Gary Wilk, Pittsfield