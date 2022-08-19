To the editor: A Berkshire Eagle reporter asked me for a statement regarding last Thursday's Select Board meeting and the residential tax exemption proposal. ("A plan to give full-time Stockbridge residents a property tax break runs into resistance," Eagle, Aug. 15.)
Here is the rest of my statement in addition to the quote that Clarence Fanto chose to include:
On the residential tax exemption: Only 5 percent of U.S. homes are second homes, whereas the percentage in Stockbridge is 50 to 60 percent. Stockbridge residents’ median income is $43,000. It was already hard to afford to live in the Berkshires; inflation has made it harder. This summer I have met with more than 300 second-home owners to date. Overwhelmingly, they want a functioning town: repaired bridges ($3 million to $10 million), expanded sewer around the lake ($20 million to $30 million), improved lake management/dredging ($2 million). Add to this Stockbridge’s share of a potential new high school ($15 million) and housing for seniors ($10 million). How do we afford it? The vast majority of second-home owners are thoughtful and understand the nuances of policy trade-offs. For that I am grateful. A tax policy that acknowledges these cost-of-living and infrastructure realities is essential.
On professionalism: When I was sent comments calling for a boycott of Stockbridge businesses, I was livid. During COVID, Stockbridge merchants struggled to stay open; some did not. Post-COVID, with staffing shortages, many merchants have not seen a robust recovery. To threaten our merchants’ livelihoods as leverage to prevail on a policy discussion was, at least to me, extreme and outrageous. That anger showed in my tone, and for that I apologize. As to my colleagues, they did not have access to the facts, and I hold no ill will toward their comments. I have a great deal of respect for each of them, and continue to look forward to working together to advance what is in the town’s best interests.
Patrick White, Stockbridge
The writer is the chairman of the Stockbridge Select Board.