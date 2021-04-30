To the editor: I fell in love with Adams after I purchased and renovated the former East Renfrew School on North Summer Street, where I live and operate the Anahata Schoolhouse Yoga and Wellness Center.
I enjoy hiking and skiing Mt Greylock, bicycling the Ashuwillticook rail trail, and leading enthusiastic yoga students.
I earned a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and a master's degree from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in mechanical engineering. During my international business career and volunteer community work, I have developed an expertise for resolving complex problems through critical thinking, conflict resolution skills, financial and data analysis, effective communication and interpersonal skills. Additionally, I have performed extensive volunteer work in education, the arts, youth mentorship and nonprofit boards.
I am committed to Adams’ success and am running for selectman because I have the knowledge, skills and leadership experience to help Adams benefit from the great opportunities and challenges we face. My first goal is to get the right people in the community to help move our town forward together. I want to support the many projects that are already in progress as well as help in the development of others.
I understand why residents are frustrated with rising taxes, decaying roads, urban blight, drug related violence, young people leaving for greater opportunities elsewhere and a 50 percent vacancy rate for downtown storefronts. I have the experience, skills and working knowledge to help lead Adams through these challenges into a future that we can all enjoy and be proud of.
We must become a more cohesive community that respects and gives a voice to each person regardless of their ideas on any given issues. No one person or one idea can do this, only a caring community of engaged citizens can.
I will focus on making Adams more business friendly and attracting new business to Adams by helping to make us a destination such that existing and new businesses benefit from the rising demand for unique experiences and Adams residents benefit from an increased tax base, lessening the homeowner tax burden.
I look forward to working with the residents of Adams and the Board of Selectman to bring us closer together as we move Adams forward. I am excited at the prospect of working as a selectman in the town of Adams and I ask for your vote on Monday.
Howard Rosenberg, Adams