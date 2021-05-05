To the editor: I am running to be a voice for equality and justice for all students enrolled in the Lenox Public Schools and throughout Berkshire County.
In recent years, it has become more evident that we as a community have not been doing enough to ensure that the rights to, and the promise of, equal education opportunities for all students are realized. The good news is that the Lenox Public Schools has recently acknowledged the work in which we need to engage to truly make change to ensure an inclusive experience for all of our students.
We have made a commitment by hiring a new superintendent who has demonstrated his ability to engage communities to ensure inclusion and equity for all. The Lenox Education Association has made a public statement committing to the work of anti-racism that is needed. The Lenox School Committee has approved a new strategic plan that puts diversity, equity and inclusion in the forefront of its goals. I am ready to serve on the Lenox School Committee to support our students, our educators and our community to truly live our mission and our values.
I offer the following quote from the Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court opinion, which, despite more than 70 years passing since the ground-breaking decision, remains true today: “[E]ducation is perhaps the most important function of state and local governments. ... It is required in the performance of our most basic public responsibilities. ... It is the very foundation of good citizenship. Today it is a principle instrument in awakening the child to cultural values, in preparing [them] for later professional training, and in helping [them] to adjust normally to [their] environment. In these days, it is doubtful that any child may reasonably be expected to succeed in life if [they] are denied the opportunity of an education. Such an opportunity, where the state is undertaken to provide it, is a right which must be made available to all on equal terms.”
There remains much work to do to fulfill this mandate. I am ready to roll up my sleeves and get to work. Please vote for me for School Committee at the Lenox town election on May 10.
Veronica J. Fenton, Lenox