Letter: Why I'm running for reelection to Lee Select Board

To the editor: Three years ago, I was elected to the Lee Select Board, and on May 15 the people will decide if I will return.
My journey up to this point has had some bumps, but just like everything in life I have tried my hardest to remain calm and collected as I work through the challenges. If reelected, I promise to continue that temperament.
When I think back to the last few years I am most proud of the role I have played in hiring staff, specifically our new town administrator who is doing an excellent job. Not all the work is complete on that front, but we will continue to develop the team.
Currently, we are updating the Master Plan for the town, which I helped to initiate. This has given residents and key committee members a chance for input on what they deem important for the future of Lee.
If chosen to serve another term, I will support the shared public safety building that is in development because our best and bravest deserve better facilities than the ones we currently have to offer them. This could be a way for the town to lead the county in a regional approach to public safety and first response. Another goal of mine for the future is to promote growth and redevelopment of the town by fostering community programs and gatherings that might have been lost throughout pandemic years.
The agreement we have with General Electric and the Environmental Protection Agency to clean the Housatonic River and create a PCB dump is the biggest and hardest issue we have to deal with. This town means everything to me, and I have tried to make the best and most informed decisions possible. Strides forward have been made, although options are limited. I will continue to support my colleagues in their efforts, but I won’t make a decision that puts Lee in a worse situation.
This office has a sharp learning curve that I hope to continue to travel. If reelected, I will listen first, gather information and try to make the best and most informed decisions possible.
Sean Regnier, Lee
The writer is a member of the Lee Select Board running for reelection.